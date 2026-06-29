Tom Hoge betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.