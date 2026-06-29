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Tom Hoge betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Tom Hoge will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 for the John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Hoge at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Hoge's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5177-72-75-77+1312.5
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7168-67-79-71+52.8
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT668-62-66-68-2091.667
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2672-70-68-70E37
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7270-73-76-78+135.25
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6269-74-74-72+17.5
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.5
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7171-70-70-73E5.25
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--

Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Hoge has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.480-0.055
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1530.402
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.313-0.230
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.239-0.134
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.879-0.016

Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.480 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
  • Hoge has earned 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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