John VanDerLaan betting profile: John Deere Classic
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John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
John VanDerLaan will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 for the John Deere Classic. Brian Campbell returns as defending champion after shooting 18-under to claim the title last year.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|67-67-71-74
|-5
|3.5
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|66-73-70-72
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-74-70-71
|E
|8.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -1.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.173
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.526
|-1.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.112
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.096
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.907
|-1.161
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.173 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.526 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.