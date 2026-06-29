PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
18M AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

John VanDerLaan will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 for the John Deere Classic. Brian Campbell returns as defending champion after shooting 18-under to claim the title last year.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-75+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-71-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6767-67-71-74-53.5
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6066-73-70-72-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-74-70-71E8.5
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2172-68-68-71-924.329
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-69+2--

VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
  • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged -1.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.173-0.134
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.526-1.018
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.1120.009
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.096-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.907-1.161

VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.173 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.526 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
  • VanDerLaan has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
21M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
21M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW