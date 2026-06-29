John VanDerLaan betting profile: John Deere Classic

VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.173 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.526 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 19.66% of the time.