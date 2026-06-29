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Adam Svensson betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Adam Svensson returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.

Latest odds for Svensson at the John Deere Classic.

Svensson's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4469-68-70-69-8
2024T3464-67-72-69-12
2023T2169-66-67-69-13
2022T2467-67-68-71-11

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6065-72-71-71-14.6
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-68-71-67-105.9
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-75-69-68-55.8
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-70-74-512.8
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-68-71-69-816.6
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
  • Svensson has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.240-0.358
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1540.054
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2170.196
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.541-0.049
Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.410-0.157

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.154 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
  • Svensson has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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