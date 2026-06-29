Adam Svensson betting profile: John Deere Classic

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.154 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.