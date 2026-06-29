Adam Svensson betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Adam Svensson returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.
Svensson's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|2024
|T34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|2023
|T21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|2022
|T24
|67-67-68-71
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|65-72-71-71
|-1
|4.6
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|5.9
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-75-69-68
|-5
|5.8
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-70-74
|-5
|12.8
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|16.6
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.240
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.154
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.217
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.541
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.410
|-0.157
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.154 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.