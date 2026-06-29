J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic
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J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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J.T. Poston won the John Deere Classic in 2022 with a score of 21-under. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of reclaiming the title at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Poston's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|2024
|T30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|2023
|T6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|2022
|1
|62-65-67-69
|-21
|2021
|MC
|74-67
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 21-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|71-71-71-67
|E
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|P1
|70-65-69-72
|-12
|700.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-73-69
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-69-67-71
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|71-68-78-68
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|71-73-68-69
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|76-69-71-73
|+1
|12.792
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 1.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.124
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.165
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.089
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.140
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.339
|1.575
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.165 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Poston has earned 1,181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.