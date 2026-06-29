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16M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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J.T. Poston won the John Deere Classic in 2022 with a score of 21-under. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of reclaiming the title at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Poston at the John Deere Classic.

Poston's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-67-1
2024T3066-69-67-68-14
2023T668-67-65-68-16
2022162-65-67-69-21
2021MC74-67-1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Poston's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 21-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Poston's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT471-71-71-67E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayP170-65-69-72-12700.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-73-69-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-69-67-71-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4971-68-78-68-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6071-73-68-69-37.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2172-70-69-68-937.429
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5076-69-71-73+112.792

Poston's recent performances

  • Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Poston has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Poston has averaged 1.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1240.187
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1650.505
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0890.155
Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1400.727
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3391.575

Poston's advanced stats and rankings

  • Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.165 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
  • Poston has earned 1,181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
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-21
Thru
F

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F
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