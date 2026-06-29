J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic

Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Poston has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.