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35M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Vegas finished tied for 20th at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Vegas at the John Deere Classic.

Vegas's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2068-64-67-68-17
2021T1167-66-67-70-14

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Vegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Vegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-76+12--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-67-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-71-69-69+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5268-76-69-72+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6075-70-74-69E8.125
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7477-69-69-71+24.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1467-67-68-68-1053.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--

Vegas's recent performances

  • Vegas has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • Vegas has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vegas has averaged -0.942 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.0330.445
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.407-0.396
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.2740.140
Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.448-1.132
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.096-0.942

Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.407 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.68% of the time.
  • Vegas has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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