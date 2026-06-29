Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: John Deere Classic

Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.407 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.68% of the time.