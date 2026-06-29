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27M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Ben Silverman missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic after shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to bounce back at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Silverman at the John Deere Classic.

Silverman's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-72+6
2024T1866-68-67-65-18

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Silverman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighteenth at 18-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5468-69-69-71-35.860
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1768-66-67-66-1751.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1672-67-69-70-1029.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-67-69-71-411.375
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4764-68-71-67-12--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2171-67-68-64-18--

Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixteenth with a score of 10-under.
  • Silverman has an average of -0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.377-0.491
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0770.143
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.044-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5450.756
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2020.157

Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.377 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards shows his distance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a 0.077 mark. He maintained a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.39% of the time.
  • Silverman currently sits 146th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 97 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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