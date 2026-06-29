Ben Silverman betting profile: John Deere Classic

Silverman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixteenth with a score of 10-under.

Silverman has an average of -0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.