Karl Vilips betting profile: John Deere Classic

Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Vilips has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.