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36M AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Karl Vilips missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting even par. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Vilips at the John Deere Classic.

Vilips's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-65E

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Vilips's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Vilips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC79-69+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2468-67-71-70-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-67-70-70-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1968-65-71-67-946.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6469-72-72-73+23.900
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--

Vilips's recent performances

  • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Vilips has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vilips has averaged -0.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vilips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.534-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.097-0.446
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.1870.104
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5000.125
Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.318-0.596

Vilips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.534 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a -0.097 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
  • Vilips has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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USA
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