Danny Walker betting profile: John Deere Classic

Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.

He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.