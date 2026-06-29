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27M AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Walker has not competed in the John Deere Classic in recent years and will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with defending champion Brian Campbell looking to repeat after his 18-under winning performance in 2025.

Latest odds for Walker at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • Walker has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-67-69-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-72-77-72+23.400
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open6868-70-71-72+13.400
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1874-64-72-70-442.063
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6271-75-78-69+57.875
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6171-69-71-74-32.925

Walker's recent performances

  • Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
  • He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.696 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.4340.097
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0570.101
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.225-0.077
Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.466-0.818
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.731-0.696

Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.057 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Walker's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.225 ranked 34th on TOUR this season.
  • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Walker's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.01% ranked 148th on TOUR this season, and he has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points (147th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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