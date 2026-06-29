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32M AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the second green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the second green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Chris Gotterup returns to TPC Deere Run, where he finished tied for 21st at 13-under in 2025. The John Deere Classic runs July 2-5 in Silvis, Illinois, with Brian Campbell defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.

Latest odds for Gotterup at the John Deere Classic.

Gotterup's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2166-69-67-69-13
2024MC66-73-3
2022T465-67-69-66-17

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Gotterup's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4375-69-73-71+816.15
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2774-74-70-70E37.00
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1072-65-71-69-3145.00
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-71-65-69-790.00
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3873-71-69-71-418.02
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2570-72-69-65-835.38
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-69-72-73-244.00
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-69-65-65-1388.75
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5671-73-68-78+210.75
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-69-76-354.00

Gotterup's recent performances

  • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Gotterup has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gotterup has averaged 0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5110.343
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2960.087
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.001-0.242
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2900.680
Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0990.868

Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.296 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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