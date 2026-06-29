Chris Gotterup betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Chris Gotterup of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the second green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Chris Gotterup returns to TPC Deere Run, where he finished tied for 21st at 13-under in 2025. The John Deere Classic runs July 2-5 in Silvis, Illinois, with Brian Campbell defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.
Gotterup's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|2024
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2022
|T4
|65-67-69-66
|-17
At the John Deere Classic
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 17-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|75-69-73-71
|+8
|16.15
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|74-74-70-70
|E
|37.00
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|145.00
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-71-65-69
|-7
|90.00
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|18.02
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|70-72-69-65
|-8
|35.38
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-69-72-73
|-2
|44.00
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-13
|88.75
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|71-73-68-78
|+2
|10.75
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.00
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.511
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.296
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.001
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.290
|0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.099
|0.868
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.296 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.