Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Michael Thorbjornsen finished tied for 21st at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|70-65-73-63
|-13
|2024
|T2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|2023
|T17
|73-63-66-68
|-14
At the John Deere Classic
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 24-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|66-65-71-71
|-7
|53.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|11.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-68-74-65
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-64-66-72
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|74-65-67-77
|-5
|52.000
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.235
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.036
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.184
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.338
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.046
|-0.101
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.235 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.036 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivers a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 428 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.