Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa lines up a putt during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Aldrich Potgieter withdrew from last year's John Deere Classic after three rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to complete all four rounds this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Potgieter's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|67-66-76
|-4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he withdrew after the third round while sitting at 4-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|80.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|74-73-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|69-71-72-68
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|67-67-67-75
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|84-75
|+15
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|300.000
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.536 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.610
|0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.113
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.315
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.114
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.068
|0.827
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.610 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.113 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
- Potgieter has earned 582 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.