Christo Lamprecht betting profile: John Deere Classic

Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.068 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.306 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Lamprecht delivered a strong 0.221 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR.

On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 19.02% of the time.