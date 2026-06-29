Christo Lamprecht betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Christo Lamprecht heads to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the John Deere Classic, set to run July 2-5, 2026. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-72-68-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|67-73-74-70
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-68-69-73
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-73-69-71
|-4
|8.250
Lamprecht's recent performances
- His best finish at the WM Phoenix Open was tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -1.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.068
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-1.306
|-1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.221
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.344
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.497
|-1.362
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.068 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.306 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Lamprecht delivered a strong 0.221 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 19.02% of the time.
- Lamprecht has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.