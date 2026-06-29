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33M AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa gets ready to hits his tee shot on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse 2025 at The Club at Indian Creek on August 09, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

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Christo Lamprecht heads to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the John Deere Classic, set to run July 2-5, 2026. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Lamprecht at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Lamprecht's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-72-68-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4967-73-74-70-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-66+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-68-69-73-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-73-69-71-48.250

Lamprecht's recent performances

  • His best finish at the WM Phoenix Open was tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -1.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.068-0.232
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-1.306-1.122
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2210.037
Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.344-0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.497-1.362

Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.068 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.306 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Lamprecht delivered a strong 0.221 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 19.02% of the time.
  • Lamprecht has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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