Luke Clanton betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Luke Clanton returns to the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 2-5, 2026. He'll be looking to improve on his missed cut from 2025, where he shot 3-under after rounds of 70 and 69.
Clanton's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2024
|T2
|63-67-67-63
|-24
At the John Deere Classic
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Clanton's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 24-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-66-67-75
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|65-70-77-68
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-66-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|72-69-76-74
|+3
|3.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|75
|69-69-77-72
|+7
|2.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.510
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.349
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.319
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.444
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.924
|0.145
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.510 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.349 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.22% of the time.
- Clanton has accumulated 109 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.