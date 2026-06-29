Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Nicholas Lindheim of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
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Nicholas Lindheim withdrew from the John Deere Classic in 2025 after shooting a first-round 75. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to complete all four rounds at this Illinois venue.
Lindheim's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|75
|+4
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Lindheim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he withdrew after the first round following a 75.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Lindheim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
Lindheim's recent performances
- Lindheim has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he withdrew with a score of 4-over.
- Lindheim has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim has averaged -1.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.280
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
- Lindheim has posted an 88.89% Greens in Regulation rate and an average Driving Distance of 279.0 yards in 2026.
- He has averaged 41.00 Putts Per Round this season, while maintaining a 27.78% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Lindheim has broken par 5.56% of the time in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.