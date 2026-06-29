Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: John Deere Classic

Lindheim has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he withdrew with a score of 4-over.

Lindheim has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.