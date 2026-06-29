Kevin Roy betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
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Kevin Roy finished tied for third at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that strong showing at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Roy's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|67-65-70-65
|-17
|2023
|T31
|69-63-68-73
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 17-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|70-64-72-77
|+3
|2.850
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|67-70-73-76
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|67-68-74-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|67-71-73-69
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|73
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.700
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|75-71-71-75
|+4
|9.000
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Roy has an average of -0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged -0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.047
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.456
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.214
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.226
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.063
|-0.792
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.456 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
- Roy has earned 286 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.