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35M AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

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Kevin Roy finished tied for third at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that strong showing at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Roy at the John Deere Classic.

Roy's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T367-65-70-65-17
2023T3169-63-68-73-11

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7170-64-72-77+32.850
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7467-70-73-76+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-66-65-69-1692.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3067-68-74-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6567-71-73-69E3.800
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7372-69-73-74+42.700
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5975-71-71-75+49.000

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Roy has an average of -0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged -0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.047-0.516
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.456-0.639
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.214-0.030
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2260.394
Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.063-0.792

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.456 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
  • Roy has earned 286 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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