Kevin Roy betting profile: John Deere Classic

Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.456 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.09% of the time.