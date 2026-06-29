Stephan Jaeger betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Stephan Jaeger last played in the John Deere Classic in 2025, withdrawing after the first round. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this tournament held in Silvis, Illinois.
Jaeger's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|74
|-
|2023
|T13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|2022
|T30
|69-70-69-66
|-10
At the John Deere Classic
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he withdrew after posting a first-round 74.
- Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 15-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|64-68-64-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-67-78
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|66-69-67-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-69-78
|+5
|7.875
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.148
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.343
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.331
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.130
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.030
|-0.234
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.148 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.343 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.