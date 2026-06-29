Stephan Jaeger betting profile: John Deere Classic

Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.

Jaeger has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.