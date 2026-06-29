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36M AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Stephan Jaeger last played in the John Deere Classic in 2025, withdrawing after the first round. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this tournament held in Silvis, Illinois.

Latest odds for Jaeger at the John Deere Classic.

Jaeger's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD74-
2023T1368-69-66-66-15
2022T3069-70-69-66-10

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he withdrew after posting a first-round 74.
  • Jaeger's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 15-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Jaeger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-77+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT964-68-64-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-73-69-156.250
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-67-78-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2866-69-67-71-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-72-68-66-782.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-69-78+57.875

Jaeger's recent performances

  • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
  • Jaeger has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Jaeger has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.148-0.254
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.343-0.474
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3310.469
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1300.025
Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.030-0.234

Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.148 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.343 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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