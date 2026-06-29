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25M AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Lanto Griffin returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Griffin at the John Deere Classic.

Griffin's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-71-4
2024MC71-69-2
2023T5171-66-68-71-8
2022MC73-70+1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 51st at 8-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-75-66-14.6
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3271-67-72-67-323.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-69-74-71-53.5
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-69-67-67-1131
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.25
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged 0.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.093-0.166
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2310.031
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.172-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0770.295
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0740.145

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards contributes to his current position.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin has a -0.231 mark. He has a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
  • Griffin currently has 93 FedExCup Regular Season points, which places him 149th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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USA
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