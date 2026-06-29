A.J. Ewart betting profile: John Deere Classic

Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.192 (118th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Ewart sports a -0.051 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 13.19%. He has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.