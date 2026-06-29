A.J. Ewart betting profile: John Deere Classic
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A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
A.J. Ewart has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with the defending champion Brian Campbell looking to repeat after winning at 18-under in 2025.
At the John Deere Classic
- Ewart is competing in the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-68-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-63-71-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|71-72-68-67
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-67-71-70
|-8
|16.574
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.670 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.192
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.051
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.062
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.632
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.451
|0.760
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.192 (118th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Ewart sports a -0.051 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 13.19%. He has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.