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23M AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic 2026 at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on April 3, 2026 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Byrd hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic 2026 at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on April 3, 2026 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

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Jonathan Byrd returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Byrd looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Byrd at the John Deere Classic.

Byrd's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC69-75+2
2022T4370-68-71-67-8
2021MC72-68-2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Byrd's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Byrd's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 43rd at 8-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Byrd's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-69-69-70-95.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-80-1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC80-74+10--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-66-67-69-13--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1470-72-68-69-5--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1968-72-68-71-9--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT2321.674
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6471-68-76-73+82.489
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--

Byrd's recent performances

  • Byrd has finished in the top-20 two times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
  • Byrd has an average of -0.628 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Byrd has averaged -0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.343-0.628
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.121-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.4230.363
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8440.347
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.198-0.018

Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

  • Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.343 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.8 yards has him struggling to keep pace with TOUR averages.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd sports a -1.121 mark. He has posted a 60.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.844 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he has broken par 18.52% of the time. Byrd currently ranks 205th in FedExCup Regular Season points with five points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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