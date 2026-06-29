Nick Hardy betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Nick Hardy of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Nick Hardy returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5. Hardy missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, including last year when he shot 1-under.
Hardy's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2023
|T21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|2022
|T30
|71-68-71-64
|-10
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for twenty-first at 13-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-73
|+12
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 23-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.096
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.747
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.136
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.943
|-0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.650
|-1.134
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.096 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards is his current mark.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a -0.747 mark. He has a 61.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he has broken par 18.52% of the time.
- Hardy currently sits 191st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 14 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.