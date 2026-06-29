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26M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nick Hardy of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

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Nick Hardy returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5. Hardy missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, including last year when he shot 1-under.

Latest odds for Hardy at the John Deere Classic.

Hardy's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-71-1
2024MC70-72E
2023T2167-69-70-65-13
2022T3071-68-71-64-10

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for twenty-first at 13-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hardy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC79-73+12--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-72+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--

Hardy's recent performances

  • Hardy has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 23-under.
  • Hardy has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hardy has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0960.029
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.747-0.438
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1360.005
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.943-0.730
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.650-1.134

Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.096 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards is his current mark.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a -0.747 mark. He has a 61.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he has broken par 18.52% of the time.
  • Hardy currently sits 191st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 14 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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