Taylor Pendrith betting profile: John Deere Classic

Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a -0.076 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.