Taylor Pendrith betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Taylor Pendrith will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 for the 2026 John Deere Classic. Brian Campbell is the defending champion after shooting 18-under to win last year's tournament.
At the John Deere Classic
- Pendrith has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|74-75-72-63
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot 8-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.373
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.076
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.067
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.349
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.120
|0.230
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a -0.076 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.