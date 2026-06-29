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19M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at TPC Deere Run in each of his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on his recent performances at the tournament.

Latest odds for Tosti at the John Deere Classic.

Tosti's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-65-4
2024MC70-73+1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-69-68-71-614
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-68-74-69-222
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
  • He has an average of 0.874 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has an average of -1.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3720.874
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.992-0.894
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.0500.227
Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.982-1.008
Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.653-0.801

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.372 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.992 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.982 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
  • Tosti earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 183rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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