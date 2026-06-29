Ryan Voois betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
The 2026 John Deere Classic takes place at TPC Deere Run July 2-5. The tournament features a $8.8 million purse at the 7,327-yard, par-71 course in Silvis, Illinois.
At the John Deere Classic
- Voois has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Voois's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo
|T17
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|42.150
Voois's recent performances
- Voois finished tied for 17th at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo with a score of 7-under.
Voois's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Voois's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are currently available for Voois in the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Voois as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.