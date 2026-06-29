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19M AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

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Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with an opportunity to make his mark at this Illinois venue.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Blanchet's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6765-70-77-69+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-69-74-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-73-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-69-70-73+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7275-72-72-76+75.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3371-71-64-71-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--

Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
  • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.0570.114
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0390.122
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.575-0.566
Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.430-0.111
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.910-0.441

Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.039 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 19.16% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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