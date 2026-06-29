Chandler Blanchet betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with an opportunity to make his mark at this Illinois venue.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|65-70-77-69
|+1
|3.400
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-69-74
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-69-70-73
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|72
|75-72-72-76
|+7
|5.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.057
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.039
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.575
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.430
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.910
|-0.441
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.039 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 19.16% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.