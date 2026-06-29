Chandler Blanchet betting profile: John Deere Classic

Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.039 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.21% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 19.16% of the time.