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16M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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Lucas Glover finished tied for fifth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Glover at the John Deere Classic.

Glover's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T572-64-68-64-16
2024T2364-68-67-69-16
2023T669-65-66-68-16
2022MC74-66-2
2021168-63-70-64-19

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-76-73-74+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7170-68-75-72+52.800
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-72-68-74-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-70-71-67-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4269-67-68-74-615.450
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-73+10--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
  • Glover has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged -1.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.1350.021
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.031-0.130
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.153-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.708-0.999
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-1.027-1.165

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (109th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 290.4 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Glover sports a -0.031 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 62.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 17.07% of the time.
  • Glover has earned 182 FedExCup Regular Season points (122nd) in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.34% ranks 122nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Playoff
Complete

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F
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