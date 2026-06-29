Lucas Glover betting profile: John Deere Classic

Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (109th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 290.4 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Glover sports a -0.031 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 62.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 17.07% of the time.