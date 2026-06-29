Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Jacob Bridgeman of the United States reacts to their shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for fifth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Bridgeman's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|2024
|MC
|67-73
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|73-71-74-69
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|70-67-64-68
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|76-69-77-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|69-70-68-78
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|79-71-68-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|75-65-66-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-74-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|68-70-72-69
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275.000
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.064
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.320
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.127
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.759
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.016
|0.240
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivers a 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 24.64% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.