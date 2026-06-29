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37M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States reacts to their shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States reacts to their shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for fifth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Bridgeman at the John Deere Classic.

Bridgeman's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T568-68-68-64-16
2024MC67-73-2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Bridgeman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3973-71-74-69+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1170-67-64-68-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3476-69-77-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5269-70-68-78+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6579-71-68-72+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3375-65-66-71-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-74-69-76+219.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1468-70-72-69-554.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT570-68-71-70-9275.000

Bridgeman's recent performances

  • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
  • Bridgeman has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bridgeman has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.0640.092
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3200.204
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.127-0.083
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7590.027
Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0160.240

Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bridgeman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.320 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bridgeman delivers a 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 24.64% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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