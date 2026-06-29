Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. The South African missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event but finished tied for second in 2022 with a score of 18-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2022
|T2
|69-65-66-66
|-18
At the John Deere Classic
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 18-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|68-68-67-74
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|72-72-70-67
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-69-73
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-68-70-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|70-73-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.960 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.333
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.287
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.305
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.412
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.671
|0.960
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.287 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.