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35M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. The South African missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event but finished tied for second in 2022 with a score of 18-under.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the John Deere Classic.

Bezuidenhout's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-69-1
2023MC71-69-2
2022T269-65-66-66-18

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 18-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Bezuidenhout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-70-69-71-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3268-68-67-74-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3572-72-70-67+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT667-67-68-68-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-69-73-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-68-70-70-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3070-73-70-69-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--

Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
  • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.960 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.333-0.370
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2870.722
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.3050.314
Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4120.294
Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6710.960

Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.287 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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