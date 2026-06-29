Harry Higgs betting profile: John Deere Classic

Higgs had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 2-under.

He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Higgs has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Higgs has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.