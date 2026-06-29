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33M AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Harry Higgs returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. Higgs missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 6-over.

Latest odds for Higgs at the John Deere Classic.

Higgs's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-76+6
2024MC72-67-3
2023T5769-69-69-70-7
2022MC72-70E
2021MC70-70-2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Higgs's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Higgs's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 57th at 7-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Higgs's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-68-77-72+816.150
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-73-68-9--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2968-67-75-72-2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

Higgs's recent performances

  • Higgs had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 2-under.
  • He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0780.074
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.374-0.130
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.348-0.209
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.3730.026
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.017-0.240

Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Higgs delivered a -0.374 mark. He posted a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He averaged 30.53 Putts Per Round and broke par 18.15% of the time.
  • Higgs has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 190th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
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-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
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-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
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Akshay Bhatia
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USA
A. Bhatia
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