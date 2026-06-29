Jackson Suber betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Jackson Suber of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Jackson Suber missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic, shooting 4-under. He returns to TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on that performance at the tournament.
Suber's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-65-66-70
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|69-69-70-75
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-61-69-63
|-23
|135.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-63-72-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top five twice and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 1.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|-0.023
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.481
|0.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|-0.013
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.321
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.124
|1.413
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.481 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Suber has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.