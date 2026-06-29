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23M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Jackson Suber missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic, shooting 4-under. He returns to TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on that performance at the tournament.

Latest odds for Suber at the John Deere Classic.

Suber's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-69-4

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Suber's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Suber's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT466-65-66-70-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6769-69-70-75+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-61-69-63-23135.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-70-69-67-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-63-72-71-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has finished in the top five twice and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Suber has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 1.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee89-0.0230.464
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4810.803
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.0130.019
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.3210.127
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1241.413

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.481 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Suber has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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