Joel Dahmen betting profile: John Deere Classic

Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for forty-second at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-under.

He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.