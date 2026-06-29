Joel Dahmen betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Joel Dahmen finished tied for 57th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Dahmen's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T57
|66-69-70-74
|-5
|2024
|T46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-73-70-71
|+1
|7.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-70-71-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for forty-second at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-under.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.138
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.317
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.436
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.601
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.581
|-1.245
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.317 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 19.15% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 194 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.