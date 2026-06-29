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26M AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Joel Dahmen finished tied for 57th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the John Deere Classic.

Dahmen's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5766-69-70-74-5
2024T4668-69-70-67-10
2023MC68-71-3

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-66-75-69-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-77+6--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-73-70-71+17.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-70-71-73+23.900
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-72+3--

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for forty-second at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-under.
  • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.138-0.321
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3170.195
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.436-0.475
Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.601-0.644
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.581-1.245

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.317 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 19.15% of the time.
  • Dahmen has earned 194 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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