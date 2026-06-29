Michael Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Michael Kim returns to the John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his four appearances in 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to break through and make his first weekend at this event.
Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Kim has not competed in this tournament in the past five years without missing the cut.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-72-70-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-72-77-72
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-67-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|69-72-72-71
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|74-71-65-71
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-73-72-62
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|72-65-66-69
|-16
|208.333
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.382
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.105
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.146
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.453
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.112
|0.147
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.105 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 62.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
- Kim has earned 522 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.