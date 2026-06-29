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20M AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Adam Hadwin returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Hadwin at the John Deere Classic.

Hadwin's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-71+2
2023MC70-73+1
2022MC75-67E

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Hadwin has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hadwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4069-68-66-71-614.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-66-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5367-71-72-70-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2168-70-71-70-924.329
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic7071-64-68-72-7--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1165-66-71-75-7--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5368-70-67-70-13--

Hadwin's recent performances

  • Hadwin has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
  • Hadwin has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hadwin has averaged -0.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1070.029
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.333-0.302
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.449-0.175
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0130.026
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.662-0.422

Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.107 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has struggled with a -0.333 mark. He has hit 67.28% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.17 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.68% of the time.
  • Hadwin currently sits 173rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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