John Deere Classic props: Best plays for Fourth of July weekend at TPC Deere Run

Since moving to TPC Deere Run for the 2000 edition, only eight players posted 72-hole totals lower than 262. Steve Stricker (not entered), who won this event over three consecutive seasons from 2009 through 2011, set the tournament scoring record of 26 under in 2010. Michael Kim went one shot lower to win the 2018 title, and his winning total of 257 was eight shots better than second place. Davis Thompson set the new mark in the 2024 tournament with a total of 28-under 256. Thompson was joined by five others who posted 23 under or better. The Signature Event field last week did not produce a winning total lower than 21 under on the second-shortest course on TOUR. With the excessive heat on Thursday and intermittent thunderstorms in the weekend forecast, there are too many variables for a low total.