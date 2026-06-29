Tom Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Tom Kim missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his 2025 performance at the tournament.
Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-66
|-4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|3
|70-67-72-70
|-1
|350.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-69-68-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|64-72-70-74
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-69-70
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|70-65-69-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-70-69-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|59
|75-67-72-69
|-1
|5.200
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-five finish and two top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 1-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.125
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.502
|1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.248
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.096
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.528
|1.422
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.125 (107th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim sported a 0.502 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 588 FedExCup Regular Season points (55th) in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.37% ranks 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.