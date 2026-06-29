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23M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Tom Kim missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his 2025 performance at the tournament.

Latest odds for Kim at the John Deere Classic.

Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-66-4

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. Open370-67-72-70-1350.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-69-68-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5464-72-70-74E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-69-70-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-68-66-67-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5670-65-69-74-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-70-69-72-442.063
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5975-67-72-69-15.200

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has one top-five finish and two top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 1-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.125-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5021.050
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2480.291
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0960.097
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5281.422

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.125 (107th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim sported a 0.502 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
  • Kim has accumulated 588 FedExCup Regular Season points (55th) in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.37% ranks 11th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
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-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
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-2

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Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

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C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
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-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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