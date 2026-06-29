Tom Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.125 (107th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim sported a 0.502 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.81% of the time.