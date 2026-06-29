Kris Ventura betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Kris Ventura finished tied for 27th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Ventura's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|65-70-69-68
|-12
|2021
|MC
|76-72
|+6
At the John Deere Classic
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.321
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.818
|-1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.335
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.201
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.631
|-0.631
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.321 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards is among the tour averages.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.818 mark. He has a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivers a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he breaks par 19.33% of the time.
- Ventura currently ranks 125th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.