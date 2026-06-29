PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
26M AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kris Ventura finished tied for 27th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Ventura at the John Deere Classic.

Ventura's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2765-70-69-68-12
2021MC76-72+6

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-70-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3210.154
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.818-1.001
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3350.118
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2010.097
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.631-0.631

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.321 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards is among the tour averages.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.818 mark. He has a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ventura delivers a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he breaks par 19.33% of the time.
  • Ventura currently ranks 125th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
20M AGO
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
27M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
27M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW