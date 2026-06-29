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15M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Adam Schenk returns to TPC Deere Run, having posted back-to-back missed cuts in 2024 and 2025 at the John Deere Classic. The tournament runs July 2-5, 2026, with defending champion Brian Campbell looking to repeat after his 18-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Schenk at the John Deere Classic.

Schenk's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-69-3
2024MC69-71-2
2023T465-66-67-68-18
2022WD77-
2021T467-64-70-67-16

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-67E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-77+11--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3374-68-67-68-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-72-69-74-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--

Schenk's recent performances

  • Schenk had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
  • Schenk has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk has averaged -2.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.357-0.309
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.464-0.742
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.124-0.622
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.549-0.491
Average Strokes Gained: Total151-1.493-2.165

Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.464 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.77% of the time.
  • Schenk earned 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Playoff
Complete

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F
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