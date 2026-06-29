Adam Schenk betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Adam Schenk returns to TPC Deere Run, having posted back-to-back missed cuts in 2024 and 2025 at the John Deere Classic. The tournament runs July 2-5, 2026, with defending champion Brian Campbell looking to repeat after his 18-under victory last year.
Schenk's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2024
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2023
|T4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|2022
|WD
|77
|-
|2021
|T4
|67-64-70-67
|-16
At the John Deere Classic
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|74-68-67-68
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-72-69-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -2.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.357
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.464
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.124
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.549
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.493
|-2.165
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.464 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.77% of the time.
- Schenk earned 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.