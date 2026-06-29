Adam Schenk betting profile: John Deere Classic

Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.464 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.77% of the time.