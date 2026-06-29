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19M AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Brendon Todd finished tied for 12th at 20-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Todd at the John Deere Classic.

Todd's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1266-65-69-64-20
2023T266-65-66-68-19
2022T4371-65-71-69-8

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Todd's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 20-under.
  • Todd's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 19-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Todd's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6769-73-70-71-11.920
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC79-74+11--
Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7875-73-80-70+103.750
Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressW/D76-72+4--
Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--

Todd's recent performances

  • Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 67th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 1-under.
  • Todd has an average of -1.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Todd has averaged -2.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.087-1.251
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.937-2.167
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5470.333
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8880.431
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.590-2.653

Todd's advanced stats and rankings

  • Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.087 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 270.7 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd sports a -1.937 mark. He has a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 26.63, and he breaks par 16.67% of the time with a 21.53% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Todd currently ranks 209th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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