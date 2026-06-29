Brendon Todd betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Brendon Todd finished tied for 12th at 20-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Todd's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|2023
|T2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|2022
|T43
|71-65-71-69
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 20-under.
- Todd's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 19-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|69-73-70-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|3.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 67th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 1-under.
- Todd has an average of -1.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has averaged -2.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.087
|-1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.937
|-2.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.547
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.888
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.590
|-2.653
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.087 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 270.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd sports a -1.937 mark. He has a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 26.63, and he breaks par 16.67% of the time with a 21.53% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Todd currently ranks 209th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.