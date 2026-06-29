PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
17M AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Chan Kim missed the cut at the John Deere Classic last year after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Kim at the John Deere Classic.

Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-76+3
2024T1263-68-68-65-20

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 20-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3866-65-71-69-1317.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4570-71-65-73-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-70-70-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-71-71-71-25.600
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-74-6--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4166-68-69-66-13--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2276-65-65-75-3--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 22nd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 3-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.328-0.398
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1120.021
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2920.110
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0030.080
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.151-0.187

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.112 mark. He had a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he broke par 23.28% of the time.
  • Kim has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
11H AGO
Armstrong wins three-man, five-hole playoff at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
Latest
Image for article.
12H AGO
Morikawa manifests Sunday 61, misses Travelers playoff by one
Latest
Image for article.
12H AGO
Scheffler forces Monday playoff against Hovland at Travelers
Daily Wrap Up
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW