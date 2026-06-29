Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Chan Kim missed the cut at the John Deere Classic last year after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|2024
|T12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 20-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|66-65-71-69
|-13
|17.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|70-71-65-73
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-71-71-71
|-2
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-74
|-6
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|66-68-69-66
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|76-65-65-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 22nd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 3-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.328
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.112
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.292
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.003
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.151
|-0.187
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.328 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.112 mark. He had a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he broke par 23.28% of the time.
- Kim has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.