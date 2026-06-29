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29M AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lowest scoring Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada holds the Rivermead Cup trophy during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Lowest scoring Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada holds the Rivermead Cup trophy during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

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Sudarshan Yellamaraju will make his first appearance at TPC Deere Run in the past five years when he competes in the John Deere Classic. The tournament runs July 2-5 in Silvis, Illinois, with an $8.8 million purse on the line.

Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Yellamaraju's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT869-66-65-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-74-72+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1971-69-69-70-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3074-66-75-68-527.438
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5274-66-71-68-511.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-73-66-70-1051.000

Yellamaraju's recent performances

  • Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3750.390
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.190-0.446
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.0420.093
Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.213-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7350.008

Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.375 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.190 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
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USA
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