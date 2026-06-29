Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Lowest scoring Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada holds the Rivermead Cup trophy during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju will make his first appearance at TPC Deere Run in the past five years when he competes in the John Deere Classic. The tournament runs July 2-5 in Silvis, Illinois, with an $8.8 million purse on the line.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|69-66-65-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-74-72
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|74-66-75-68
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|34
|65-69-67-70
|-17
|3.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|74-66-71-68
|-5
|11.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-73-66-70
|-10
|51.000
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.375
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.190
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.042
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.213
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.735
|0.008
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.375 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.190 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.