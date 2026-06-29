Justin Lower betting profile: John Deere Classic

Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.685 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 19.54% of the time.