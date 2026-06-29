Justin Lower betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Justin Lower returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. Lower finished tied for 44th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Lower's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|64-71-70-71
|-8
|2024
|T73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|2022
|T51
|70-67-67-73
|-7
At the John Deere Classic
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-68-67-70
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|69-72-67-71
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-71-70-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-66
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|63-72-73-72
|-8
|23.125
Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished eight-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.339 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.111
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.685
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.099
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.326
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.221
|-0.339
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.685 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 19.54% of the time.
- Lower has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 175th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.