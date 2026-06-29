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26M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Justin Lower returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. Lower finished tied for 44th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Lower at the John Deere Classic.

Lower's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4464-71-70-71-8
2024T7367-66-73-72-6
2022T5170-67-67-73-7

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Lower's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of eight-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Lower's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-68-67-70-118.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4569-72-67-71-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-77+13--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-71-70-73+15.200
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-66-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3063-72-73-72-823.125

Lower's recent performances

  • Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished eight-under.
  • Lower has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has averaged -0.339 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.111-0.117
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.6850.109
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.099-0.207
Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.326-0.124
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.221-0.339

Lower's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.685 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 19.54% of the time.
  • Lower has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 175th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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