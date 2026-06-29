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38M AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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Taylor Montgomery returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. Montgomery looks to improve upon his T31 finish in 2025 where he shot 11-under.

Latest odds for Montgomery at the John Deere Classic.

Montgomery's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3167-65-72-69-11
2023MC75-72+5

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Montgomery's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 31st at 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Montgomery's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-73+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-67-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-72-71-71-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--

Montgomery's recent performances

  • Montgomery has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Montgomery has an average of -0.834 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Montgomery has averaged -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.391-0.834
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.130-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.057-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.404-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.982-1.189

Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

  • Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.391 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.130 mark. He had a 52.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Montgomery delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he broke par 19.44% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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