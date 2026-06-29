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25M AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Kevin Streelman returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, Streelman finished tied for 46th at 10-under.

Latest odds for Streelman at the John Deere Classic.

Streelman's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4668-69-69-68-10
2023T5171-63-71-71-8
2022T4169-68-72-66-9
2021MC72-73+3

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-74-68-110
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-66E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-72-72-512.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6874-69-72-72+33.060
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT873-68-70-66-1137.688
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-70-69-70-622.300
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-71+5--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-69-9--

Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Streelman has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2460.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0820.183
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.014-0.214
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.036-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.278-0.303

Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards has been recorded.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.082 mark. He has hit 66.28% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.72 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.73% of the time.
  • Streelman currently ranks 153rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 86 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

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Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

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USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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