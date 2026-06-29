Kevin Streelman betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Kevin Streelman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Kevin Streelman returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, Streelman finished tied for 46th at 10-under.
Streelman's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|2023
|T51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|2022
|T41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|2021
|MC
|72-73
|+3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|10
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|73-68-70-66
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-70-69-70
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Streelman has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.246
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.082
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.014
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.036
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.278
|-0.303
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards has been recorded.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.082 mark. He has hit 66.28% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.72 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.73% of the time.
- Streelman currently ranks 153rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 86 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.