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17M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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Emiliano Grillo finished second at 18-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Grillo at the John Deere Classic.

Grillo's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025265-66-68-67-18
2023MC69-71-2
2022T268-64-65-69-18

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Grillo has finished second at the John Deere Classic twice at 18-under, with a solo second-place finish in 2025 and a tied-for-second finish in 2022.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2373-70-67-75+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-69-72-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4270-66-73-70-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3864-69-70-68-1317.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7170-67-72-75+42.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-70-71-65-782.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-77+17--

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
  • Grillo has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.0510.348
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0480.304
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.174-0.077
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.3720.126
Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.4470.701

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.048 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
  • Grillo has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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