Taylor Moore betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his tied for 33rd finish at last year's John Deere Classic. The tournament runs July 2-5 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Moore's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2022
|T24
|67-66-72-68
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 11-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|68-75-72-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|71-74-72-73
|+2
|16.500
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.445
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.410
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.213
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.224
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.472
|0.795
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.445 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.410 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.