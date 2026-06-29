Taylor Moore betting profile: John Deere Classic

Moore has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.

Moore has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.