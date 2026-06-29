PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
26M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his tied for 33rd finish at last year's John Deere Classic. The tournament runs July 2-5 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Latest odds for Moore at the John Deere Classic.

Moore's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3370-67-69-68-10
2023MC70-70-2
2022T2467-66-72-68-11

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3969-71-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-72-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5068-75-72-74+112.792
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4471-74-72-73+216.500

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
  • Moore has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4450.401
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.4100.163
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2130.173
Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2240.057
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4720.795

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.445 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.410 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.60% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
22M AGO
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
29M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
29M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW