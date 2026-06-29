Takumi Kanaya betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
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Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at TPC Deere Run last year, shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Kanaya's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|68-69-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-73-69
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|62
|71-70-76-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|71-65-69-74
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|73-68-71-72
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|73-72-81-72
|+10
|5.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.024
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.744
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.189
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.447
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.132
|0.100
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.744 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 61.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.37% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.