Takumi Kanaya betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.744 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 61.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.37% of the time.