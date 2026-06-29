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22M AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

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Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at TPC Deere Run last year, shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Kanaya at the John Deere Classic.

Kanaya's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-70-3

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kanaya's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2968-69-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-73-69E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3868-68-69-73-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open6271-70-76-70-14.600
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6071-65-69-74-14.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4673-68-71-72E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship7373-72-81-72+105.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-69+2--

Kanaya's recent performances

  • Kanaya had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
  • Kanaya has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.024-0.106
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.744-0.288
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1890.213
Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4470.282
Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.1320.100

Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.744 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 61.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 18.37% of the time.
  • Kanaya has earned 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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