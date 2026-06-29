Neal Shipley betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Neal Shipley of the United States prepares to play a shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Neal Shipley missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2024, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Shipley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Shipley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|68-70-66-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.723 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.695
|0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.315
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.545
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.543
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.709
|-0.015
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley has a -0.315 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley has delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 18.95% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 179th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.