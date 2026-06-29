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28M AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States prepares to play a shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States prepares to play a shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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Neal Shipley missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2024, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Shipley at the John Deere Classic.

Shipley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-74+2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Shipley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5168-70-66-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-69-67-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3873-67-70-68-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--

Shipley's recent performances

  • Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
  • He has an average of 0.723 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6950.723
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.315-0.233
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.545-0.336
Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.543-0.170
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.709-0.015

Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley has a -0.315 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Shipley has delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 18.95% of the time.
  • Shipley has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 179th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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