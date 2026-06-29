Neal Shipley betting profile: John Deere Classic

Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley has a -0.315 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Shipley has delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 18.95% of the time.