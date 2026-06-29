David Skinns betting profile: John Deere Classic

Skinns has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Skinns has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.