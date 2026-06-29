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32M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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David Skinns returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Skinns at the John Deere Classic.

Skinns's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-71+1
2024MC68-75+1
2022MC77-64-1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Skinns's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Skinns's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-65-70-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2473-69-67-67-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3069-70-71-72-222.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT868-71-69-69-1137.688
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6769-70-77-75+7--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4669-69-69-67-14--

Skinns's recent performances

  • Skinns has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Skinns has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Skinns has averaged 0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.040-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0050.229
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.194-0.308
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5700.297
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3310.148

Skinns's advanced stats and rankings

  • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 296.1 yards. He has 117 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a -0.005 mark. He has a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Skinns delivered a 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he broke par 21.67% of the time with a 13.61% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
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ENG
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-19

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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
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USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

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USA
A. Bhatia
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-18
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