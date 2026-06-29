David Skinns betting profile: John Deere Classic
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David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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David Skinns returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Skinns's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2024
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2022
|MC
|77-64
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Skinns's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Skinns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-65-70
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|73-69-67-67
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|69-70-77-75
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|69-69-69-67
|-14
|--
Skinns's recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.040
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.005
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.194
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.570
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.331
|0.148
Skinns's advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 296.1 yards. He has 117 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a -0.005 mark. He has a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he broke par 21.67% of the time with a 13.61% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.