Mark Hubbard betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.