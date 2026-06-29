Mark Hubbard betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his third shot on the first hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Mark Hubbard finished tied for 33rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Hubbard's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|2024
|T32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|2023
|T6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|2022
|T13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|2021
|T41
|68-68-71-68
|-9
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.900
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.257
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.312
|1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.036
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.578
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.560
|0.693
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 242 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.