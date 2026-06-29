Matt Wallace betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Matt Wallace of England tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 28, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Matt Wallace missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2022, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Wallace's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Wallace last competed in the John Deere Classic in 2022, when he missed the cut.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-72-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|74-71-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|71-69-64-68
|-16
|208.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|66-68-72-71
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-68-70-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.063
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.151
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.156
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.030
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.341
|0.219
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.063 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.151 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
- Wallace has earned 330 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.