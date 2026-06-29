Zach Johnson betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Zach Johnson of the United States walks to player scoring after the final round of the Principal Charity Classic 2026 at Wakonda Club on June 14, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. (David Berding/Getty Images)
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Zach Johnson returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. Johnson finished tied for 44th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Johnson's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|2024
|T26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|2023
|T35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|2022
|T60
|69-69-67-74
|-5
|2021
|T34
|68-68-67-71
|-10
At the John Deere Classic
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 15-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T70
|67-71-67-73
|-10
|2.950
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-70-74-66
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-70-71-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|65-73-71-74
|-5
|1.750
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 11-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.890 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.697
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.695
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.100
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.232
|0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.060
|0.329
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.697 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards shows his measured approach off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.695 mark. He has a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson delivers a 1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he breaks par 20.00% of the time.
- Johnson currently ranks 200th in FedExCup Regular Season points with seven points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.