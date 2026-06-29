Zach Johnson betting profile: John Deere Classic

Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.697 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards shows his measured approach off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.695 mark. He has a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Johnson delivers a 1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he breaks par 20.00% of the time.