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21M AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson of the United States walks to player scoring after the final round of the Principal Charity Classic 2026 at Wakonda Club on June 14, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Zach Johnson of the United States walks to player scoring after the final round of the Principal Charity Classic 2026 at Wakonda Club on June 14, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. (David Berding/Getty Images)

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Zach Johnson returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. Johnson finished tied for 44th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Johnson at the John Deere Classic.

Johnson's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4469-68-71-68-8
2024T2665-67-71-66-15
2023T3572-66-67-69-10
2022T6069-69-67-74-5
2021T3468-68-67-71-10

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 15-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Johnson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7067-71-67-73-102.950
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-70-74-66-24.400
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-70-71-67-11--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-71-68-89.300
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8265-73-71-74-51.750

Johnson's recent performances

  • Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 11-under.
  • Johnson has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.890 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Johnson has averaged 0.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.697-0.415
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.695-0.095
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.100-0.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.2320.890
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0600.329

Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.697 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards shows his measured approach off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sports a -0.695 mark. He has a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Johnson delivers a 1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he breaks par 20.00% of the time.
  • Johnson currently ranks 200th in FedExCup Regular Season points with seven points earned.

All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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